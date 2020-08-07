Dr. Charles Balch, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Balch is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Charles Balch, OD
Overview of Dr. Charles Balch, OD
Dr. Charles Balch, OD is an Optometrist in Fayetteville, NC.
Dr. Balch works at
Dr. Balch's Office Locations
Eyecarecenter579 Cross Creek Mall, Fayetteville, NC 28303 Directions (844) 206-7887
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
The office is an inviting place and I always feel welcome by the initial nurses and techs. Dr Charles Balch is a positive and thorough doctor and cares a great deal about what he does. He shares his information about eyes and causes of eye problems and knows what I need to heal.
About Dr. Charles Balch, OD
- Optometry
- English
- 1376586867
Frequently Asked Questions
