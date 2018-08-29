Dr. Charles Kefalas, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kefalas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Charles Kefalas, OD
Overview of Dr. Charles Kefalas, OD
Dr. Charles Kefalas, OD is an Optometrist in Chicago, IL.
Dr. Kefalas works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Kefalas' Office Locations
-
1
Charles S Kefalas Odpc4256 W 63rd St, Chicago, IL 60629 Directions (773) 582-0660
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kefalas?
Dr. Kefalas has been my eye doctor for 20 years very detailed and knowledgeable with his exams does excellent work on frames and lens.
About Dr. Charles Kefalas, OD
- Optometry
- English, Polish
- 1780753939
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kefalas has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kefalas accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kefalas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kefalas works at
Dr. Kefalas speaks Polish.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Kefalas. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kefalas.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kefalas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kefalas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.