Overview
Charles Washam, DMIN is a Psychologist in Crestview Hills, KY.
Locations
Dr. Charles W. Washam2734 Chancellor Dr Ste 202, Crestview Hills, KY 41017 Directions (859) 982-9009
Dr. Charles W. Washam1 W McDonald Pkwy Ste 1C, Maysville, KY 41056 Directions (859) 982-9009
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
About Charles Washam, DMIN
- Psychology
- English
- 1750303475
Education & Certifications
- University Of Kentucky Medical Center/ Psychiatry
- College Of Idaho (Summa Cum Laude)
Frequently Asked Questions
Charles Washam accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Charles Washam has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
