Charles Wispert, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
2.3 (3)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Charles Wispert, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Augusta, GA. 

Charles Wispert works at Practice in Augusta, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Augusta University Health
Locations

  1. 1
    Practice
    1120 15th St # BBR-5513, Augusta, GA 30912 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (706) 721-8623
  2. 2
    AU Health West Wheeler
    1220 W Wheeler Pkwy, Augusta, GA 30909 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (706) 854-6298

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Augusta University Medical Center
    Ratings & Reviews
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Charles Wispert, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1932210648
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Charles Wispert, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Charles Wispert is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Charles Wispert has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Charles Wispert has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Charles Wispert works at Practice in Augusta, GA. View the full address on Charles Wispert’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Charles Wispert. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Charles Wispert.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Charles Wispert, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Charles Wispert appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

