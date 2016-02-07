Dr. Charles Zolot, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zolot is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Charles Zolot, OD
Overview of Dr. Charles Zolot, OD
Dr. Charles Zolot, OD is an Optometrist in Paramus, NJ. They specialize in Optometry, has 49 years of experience. They graduated from Southern College of Optometry.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zolot's Office Locations
- 1 22 Madison Ave Ste 105, Paramus, NJ 07652 Directions (201) 845-7110
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- EyeMed Vision Care
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- March Vision Care
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- Spectera
- UnitedHealthCare
- Vision Service Plan (VSP)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent office, thorough exam, and takes all the time you need to explain and address any questions or issues.
About Dr. Charles Zolot, OD
- Optometry
- 49 years of experience
- English
- 1548254808
Education & Certifications
- Southern College of Optometry
- Fairleigh Dickinson University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Zolot has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Zolot accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zolot has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Zolot. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zolot.
