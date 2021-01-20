Chelle Jeffery, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Chelle Jeffery is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Chelle Jeffery, PA-C
Offers telehealth
Overview
Chelle Jeffery, PA-C is a Family Medicine Specialist in Greensboro, NC.
Chelle Jeffery works at
Locations
-
1
Novant Health New Garden Medical Associates1941 New Garden Rd Ste 216, Greensboro, NC 27410 Directions (336) 571-7667
Insurance Accepted
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Chelle Jeffery?
These 1 star reviews are ridiculous. She is the only person who has ever truly listened to me. I no longer suffer from anxiety because of her. She is compassionate and smart and I would not see anyone but her!
About Chelle Jeffery, PA-C
- Family Medicine
- English
- Female
- 1548436264
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health Kernersville Medical Center
- Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Chelle Jeffery has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Chelle Jeffery using Healthline FindCare.
Chelle Jeffery has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Chelle Jeffery works at
44 patients have reviewed Chelle Jeffery. The overall rating for this provider is 1.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Chelle Jeffery.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Chelle Jeffery, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Chelle Jeffery appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.