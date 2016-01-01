Chelsea Leary accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Chelsea Leary, PMHNP
Offers telehealth
Overview of Chelsea Leary, PMHNP
Chelsea Leary, PMHNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Austin, TX.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Chelsea Leary's Office Locations
- 1 8402 Cross Park Dr, Austin, TX 78754 Directions (512) 549-8021
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Chelsea Leary?
About Chelsea Leary, PMHNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1679056949
Frequently Asked Questions
Chelsea Leary has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Chelsea Leary has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Chelsea Leary.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Chelsea Leary, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Chelsea Leary appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.