Chelsea Nava, AUD
Overview
Chelsea Nava, AUD is an Audiology in Los Angeles, CA. They graduated from NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center.

Locations
Platinum Care LA8436 W 3rd St Ste 601, Los Angeles, CA 90048 Directions (855) 634-5748Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Cedars - Sinai Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- First Health
- Galaxy Health Network
- Guardian
- Health Net
- Humana
- Molina Healthcare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Chelsea Nava, AUD
- Audiology
- English
- 1447785027
Education & Certifications
- NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY
- San Diego State University
Chelsea Nava accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Chelsea Nava has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Chelsea Nava has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Chelsea Nava.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Chelsea Nava, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Chelsea Nava appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.