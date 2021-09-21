See All Nurse Practitioners in Charleston, SC
Chelsey Kight, ANP Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Chelsey Kight, ANP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5.0 (1)
Call for new patient details

Overview of Chelsey Kight, ANP

Chelsey Kight, ANP is a Nurse Practitioner in Charleston, SC. 

Chelsey Kight works at Trident Medical Center in Charleston, SC. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Nurse Practitioners
Compare with other nearby providers
Shannon Cornell, NP
Shannon Cornell, NP
0.0 (0)
View Profile
Grace Baker, APRN
Grace Baker, APRN
0.0 (0)
View Profile
Amy Cook, FNP-BC
Amy Cook, FNP-BC
5.0 (1)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of MUSC Health University Medical Center.

Chelsey Kight's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Trident Medical Centerinpatient Rehabilitation Unit
    9330 Medical Plaza Dr, Charleston, SC 29406 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (843) 847-4838
  2. 2
    Geriatric Facility Care Specialists
    27 Gamecock Ave Ste 201, Charleston, SC 29407 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (843) 769-8215

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 1 ratings
Patient Ratings (1)
5 Star
(1)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Chelsey Kight?

Sep 21, 2021
Chelsey can always be counted on for an honest opinion. I depend on Chelsey to keep me on track regarding my cardiac medication and can't think of anyone I would rather depend on for this.
Sid Jackson — Sep 21, 2021
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Chelsey Kight, ANP
How would you rate your experience with Chelsey Kight, ANP?
  • Likelihood of recommending Chelsey Kight to family and friends

Chelsey Kight's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Chelsey Kight

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Chelsey Kight, ANP.

About Chelsey Kight, ANP

Specialties
  • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1669905741
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Chelsey Kight has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

Chelsey Kight has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Chelsey Kight works at Trident Medical Center in Charleston, SC. View the full address on Chelsey Kight’s profile.

Chelsey Kight has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Chelsey Kight.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Chelsey Kight, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Chelsey Kight appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Chelsey Kight, ANP?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.