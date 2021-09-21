Chelsey Kight has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Chelsey Kight, ANP is a Nurse Practitioner in Charleston, SC.
Chelsey Kight's Office Locations
Trident Medical Centerinpatient Rehabilitation Unit9330 Medical Plaza Dr, Charleston, SC 29406 Directions (843) 847-4838
Geriatric Facility Care Specialists27 Gamecock Ave Ste 201, Charleston, SC 29407 Directions (843) 769-8215
Ratings & Reviews
Chelsey can always be counted on for an honest opinion. I depend on Chelsey to keep me on track regarding my cardiac medication and can't think of anyone I would rather depend on for this.
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
Chelsey Kight has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
