See All Nurse Practitioners in Silver Spring, MD
Cherise Carpenter, CRNP Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Cherise Carpenter, CRNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5.0 (1)
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

Overview of Cherise Carpenter, CRNP

Cherise Carpenter, CRNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Silver Spring, MD. 

Cherise Carpenter works at Luminis Health in Silver Spring, MD. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Nurse Practitioners
Compare with other nearby providers
Isoke Baptiste, NP
Isoke Baptiste, NP
0.0 (0)
View Profile
Craig Philhower, FNP-C
Craig Philhower, FNP-C
3.0 (2)
View Profile
Claude Spears
Claude Spears
0.0 (0)
View Profile

Cherise Carpenter's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Cameron Medical Group
    8700 Georgia Ave Ste 400, Silver Spring, MD 20910 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (301) 585-6049
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Cherise Carpenter?

    Feb 25, 2021
    I highly recommend Ms. Carpenter, I am a disabled vet with a plethora of issues. Ms. Carpenter was very patient and understanding. My dad heard and transferred his care to the practice. We are very pleased.
    Adam B. — Feb 25, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Cherise Carpenter, CRNP
    How would you rate your experience with Cherise Carpenter, CRNP?
    • Likelihood of recommending Cherise Carpenter to family and friends

    Cherise Carpenter's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Cherise Carpenter

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Cherise Carpenter, CRNP.

    About Cherise Carpenter, CRNP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1275950644
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Cherise Carpenter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Cherise Carpenter works at Luminis Health in Silver Spring, MD. View the full address on Cherise Carpenter’s profile.

    Cherise Carpenter has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Cherise Carpenter.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Cherise Carpenter, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Cherise Carpenter appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Cherise Carpenter, CRNP?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.