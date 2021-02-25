Cherise Carpenter has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Cherise Carpenter, CRNP
Offers telehealth
Overview of Cherise Carpenter, CRNP
Cherise Carpenter, CRNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Silver Spring, MD.
Cherise Carpenter works at
Cherise Carpenter's Office Locations
-
1
Cameron Medical Group8700 Georgia Ave Ste 400, Silver Spring, MD 20910 Directions (301) 585-6049
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Cherise Carpenter?
I highly recommend Ms. Carpenter, I am a disabled vet with a plethora of issues. Ms. Carpenter was very patient and understanding. My dad heard and transferred his care to the practice. We are very pleased.
About Cherise Carpenter, CRNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1275950644
Frequently Asked Questions
Cherise Carpenter accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Cherise Carpenter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Cherise Carpenter works at
Cherise Carpenter has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Cherise Carpenter.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Cherise Carpenter, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Cherise Carpenter appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.