Cheryl Cyr, LMHC

Counseling
4.0 (4)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Cheryl Cyr, LMHC is a Counselor in Haines City, FL. 

Cheryl Cyr works at Power Within Counseling & Consultation, LLC in Haines City, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Florida Acupuncture Center Inc
    280 Patterson Rd Ste 1, Haines City, FL 33844 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (863) 242-3023

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Adult Panic Anxiety Syndrome Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Anxiety Attack Chevron Icon
Grief Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Grief
Life Coaching Chevron Icon
Mood and Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Postpartum Depression Chevron Icon
Psychoeducation Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback) Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
Relationship Issues Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stress
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • American Behavioral
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • Sunshine Health
    • Tricare
    • WellCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Client in Haines City, Fl — Mar 13, 2018
    About Cheryl Cyr, LMHC

    Specialties
    • Counseling
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1477954303
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Lake Side Behavioral Health
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Central Florida
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Cheryl Cyr, LMHC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Cheryl Cyr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Cheryl Cyr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Cheryl Cyr works at Power Within Counseling & Consultation, LLC in Haines City, FL. View the full address on Cheryl Cyr’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Cheryl Cyr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Cheryl Cyr.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Cheryl Cyr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Cheryl Cyr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

