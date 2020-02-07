See All Counselors in Mesa, AZ
Cheryl Mallory, LPC

Cheryl Mallory, LPC is a Counselor in Mesa, AZ. 

Cheryl Mallory works at Resolve Counseling and Wellness Pllc in Mesa, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Resolve Counseling and Wellness Pllc
    2152 S Vineyard Ste 110, Mesa, AZ 85210 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 507-3340
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona
    • Cigna
    • Golden Rule
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare

    Ratings & Reviews
    Feb 07, 2020
    If you are ready to work and want to move past things that are holding back- Cheryl has worked very hard with me and uses many different techniques- I am much more confident , self assured, literally happy after my work with Cheryl, also I feel very equipped to handle things on my own!
    — Feb 07, 2020
    Specialties
    • Counseling
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1457531444
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Cheryl Mallory, LPC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Cheryl Mallory is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Cheryl Mallory has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Cheryl Mallory works at Resolve Counseling and Wellness Pllc in Mesa, AZ. View the full address on Cheryl Mallory’s profile.

    7 patients have reviewed Cheryl Mallory. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Cheryl Mallory.

