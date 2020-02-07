Cheryl Mallory, LPC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Cheryl Mallory is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Cheryl Mallory, LPC
Offers telehealth
Overview
Cheryl Mallory, LPC is a Counselor in Mesa, AZ.

Locations
Resolve Counseling and Wellness Pllc2152 S Vineyard Ste 110, Mesa, AZ 85210 Directions (480) 507-3340
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona
- Cigna
- Golden Rule
- Health Net
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
Ratings & Reviews
If you are ready to work and want to move past things that are holding back- Cheryl has worked very hard with me and uses many different techniques- I am much more confident , self assured, literally happy after my work with Cheryl, also I feel very equipped to handle things on my own!
About Cheryl Mallory, LPC
- Counseling
- English
- 1457531444
Frequently Asked Questions
Cheryl Mallory accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Cheryl Mallory has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Cheryl Mallory. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Cheryl Mallory.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Cheryl Mallory, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Cheryl Mallory appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.