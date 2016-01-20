See All Clinical Psychologists in Endicott, NY
Cheryl Scott-Richard, PSY

Clinical Psychology
Cheryl Scott-Richard, PSY is a Clinical Psychologist in Endicott, NY. 

Cheryl Scott-Richard works at Jerry Duvinsky Phd Licensed Psychologist PC in Endicott, NY. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Jerry Duvinsky Phd Licensed Psychologist PC
    423 E Main St Ste 3, Endicott, NY 13760
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • MultiPlan

    Jan 20, 2016
    Dr. Scott-Richard has been my psychologist for just over two years. I credit her ability to listen and help me understand myself (emotions,etc) for me still being alive, really. She's helped me understand myself, my feelings, who I am, and how I fit in this world... She is not a this is what's wrong with you or how does that make you feel kind of therapist... In working with her and discovering ME I have a strength and hope i'd forgotten had always existed in me.
    GrannyGen4 in Endicott, NY — Jan 20, 2016
    About Cheryl Scott-Richard, PSY

    • Clinical Psychology
    • English
    • 1942499389
