See All Nurse Practitioners in Brooklyn, NY
Cheryll Wanliss, NP Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Cheryll Wanliss, NP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
0.0 (0)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Cheryll Wanliss, NP

Cheryll Wanliss, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Brooklyn, NY. 

Cheryll Wanliss works at Oak Street Health Sutter Ave in Brooklyn, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Cheryll Wanliss' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Oak Street Health Sutter Ave
    455 Sutter Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11212 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 540-4297
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    Be the first to leave a review

    How was your appointment with Cheryll Wanliss?

    Photo: Cheryll Wanliss, NP
    How would you rate your experience with Cheryll Wanliss, NP?
    • Likelihood of recommending Cheryll Wanliss to family and friends

    Cheryll Wanliss' Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Cheryll Wanliss

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Cheryll Wanliss, NP.

    About Cheryll Wanliss, NP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1215135843
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Cheryll Wanliss, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Cheryll Wanliss is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Cheryll Wanliss has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Cheryll Wanliss works at Oak Street Health Sutter Ave in Brooklyn, NY. View the full address on Cheryll Wanliss’s profile.

    Cheryll Wanliss has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Cheryll Wanliss.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Cheryll Wanliss, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Cheryll Wanliss appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.