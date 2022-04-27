See All Physicians Assistants in Atlanta, GA
Chhavi Lal, PA-C Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Chhavi Lal, PA-C

Dermatology (Physician Assistant)
3.0 (7)
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Chhavi Lal, PA-C

Chhavi Lal, PA-C is a Dermatology Physician Assistant in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Dermatology (Physician Assistant), has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Quinnipiac University Physician Assistant Program and is affiliated with Piedmont Hospital.

Chhavi Lal works at Dermatology Consultants in Atlanta, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Chhavi Lal's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Dermatology Consultants
    3280 Howell Mill Rd NW Ste 101, Atlanta, GA 30327 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (404) 351-7546
    Monday
    7:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 4:30pm
    Saturday
    7:00am - 4:30pm
    Sunday
    7:00am - 4:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Piedmont Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Acne
Actinic Keratosis
Adult Acne
Acne
Actinic Keratosis
Adult Acne

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Adult Acne Chevron Icon
Alopecia Areata Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Cryotherapy for Warts Chevron Icon
Dandruff Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dandruff
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Diseases Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Stitches Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stitches
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Ameritas
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Humana
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Chhavi Lal?

    Apr 27, 2022
    Very professional, knowledgeable, friendly and prompt. All my concerns were addressed. I would highly recommend physician assistant Chhavi Lal
    — Apr 27, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Chhavi Lal, PA-C
    How would you rate your experience with Chhavi Lal, PA-C?
    • Likelihood of recommending Chhavi Lal to family and friends

    Chhavi Lal's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Chhavi Lal

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Chhavi Lal, PA-C.

    About Chhavi Lal, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Dermatology (Physician Assistant)
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 21 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1336186808
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Quinnipiac University Physician Assistant Program
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Univeristy Of Arkansas Medical Sciences
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Chhavi Lal, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Chhavi Lal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Chhavi Lal has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Chhavi Lal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Chhavi Lal works at Dermatology Consultants in Atlanta, GA. View the full address on Chhavi Lal’s profile.

    7 patients have reviewed Chhavi Lal. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Chhavi Lal.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Chhavi Lal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Chhavi Lal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Chhavi Lal, PA-C?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.