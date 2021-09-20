See All Physicians Assistants in South Miami, FL
Chloe Kuhn, PA Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Chloe Kuhn, PA

Physician Assistant (PA)
5.0 (2)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Chloe Kuhn, PA is a Physician Assistant in South Miami, FL. They graduated from Miami Dade Medical College.

Chloe Kuhn works at South Miami Dermatology in South Miami, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    South Miami Dermatology
    6351 Sunset Dr, South Miami, FL 33143 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 667-5480

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Acne
Acne Scars
Aging Face
Acne
Acne Scars
Aging Face

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Acne Scars Chevron Icon
Aging Face Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Botulism Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Botulism
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
CoolSculpting® Chevron Icon
Dandruff Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dandruff
Dermatological Disorders Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Suppurativa Chevron Icon
Melasma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melasma
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
MRSA Infection Chevron Icon
Primary Hyperhidrosis Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Sclerotherapy of Varicose Veins of Legs Chevron Icon
Sebaceous Cysts Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Skin Allergy Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Disorders, Adult Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Skin Tightening Chevron Icon
Ultherapy® Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wrinkles
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Medicare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Chloe Kuhn?

    Sep 20, 2021
    From the moment Chloe said good morning I felt comfortable. I had several questions and issues to address: She took the time to answer all of them and offer solutions. She is as friendly as she is professional. Also to mention that the rest of the staff is very pleasant too!
    NATHALIE BRANDON — Sep 20, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Chloe Kuhn, PA
    How would you rate your experience with Chloe Kuhn, PA?
    • Likelihood of recommending Chloe Kuhn to family and friends

    Chloe Kuhn's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Chloe Kuhn

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Chloe Kuhn, PA.

    About Chloe Kuhn, PA

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1346768801
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Miami Dade Medical College
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Chloe Kuhn, PA is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Chloe Kuhn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Chloe Kuhn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Chloe Kuhn works at South Miami Dermatology in South Miami, FL. View the full address on Chloe Kuhn’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Chloe Kuhn. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Chloe Kuhn.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Chloe Kuhn, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Chloe Kuhn appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Chloe Kuhn, PA?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.