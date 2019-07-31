Christa Helaire has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Christa Helaire, APRN
Offers telehealth
Overview of Christa Helaire, APRN
Christa Helaire, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Lafayette, LA.
Christa Helaire works at
Christa Helaire's Office Locations
-
1
Diabetes & Wellness Clinic4212 W Congress St Ste 1850, Lafayette, LA 70506 Directions (337) 981-3368
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
She is very good at what she does
About Christa Helaire, APRN
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1730513953
Frequently Asked Questions
