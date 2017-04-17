Dr. Christian Wilson, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wilson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christian Wilson, OD is an Optometrist in Ventura, CA.
Dr. Wilson's Office Locations
Christian Wilson4051 E Main St Ste A, Ventura, CA 93003 Directions (805) 650-8406
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Vision Service Plan (VSP)
Ratings & Reviews
Wonderful experience Dr Chris is awesome Love that he worked the evending before Easter to help to get my prescription for glasses since I work during the week. He is also funny!
About Dr. Christian Wilson, OD
- Optometry
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN DIEGO
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wilson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wilson accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wilson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wilson speaks Spanish.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Wilson. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wilson.
