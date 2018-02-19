Christina Hathaway accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Christina Hathaway, PSY
Overview
Christina Hathaway, PSY is a Psychologist in Westfield, NJ.
Christina Hathaway works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
J. Mark Albertson DMD PA128 Saint Paul St, Westfield, NJ 07090 Directions (908) 232-2333
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Christina Hathaway?
Dr Hathaway is one of the best therapists out there. She is brilliant in her work and will push you to do the work you need to heal. She is caring, ethical and a true pro. She is by fat the best therapist I’ve seen. A real gem. Perhaps not for those who are not willing to grow or change.
About Christina Hathaway, PSY
- Psychology
- English
- 1093911067
Frequently Asked Questions
Christina Hathaway has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Christina Hathaway works at
8 patients have reviewed Christina Hathaway. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Christina Hathaway.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Christina Hathaway, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Christina Hathaway appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.