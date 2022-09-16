See All Family Doctors in Turnersville, NJ
Christina Mach, MSN

Family Medicine
4.9 (52)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Christina Mach, MSN is a Family Medicine Specialist in Turnersville, NJ. 

Christina Mach works at Jefferson Health Washington Township Primary Care in Turnersville, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Jefferson Health Washington Township Primary Care
    188 Fries Mill Rd Ste N3, Turnersville, NJ 08012 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Allergies Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Birth Control Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Chronic Diseases Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
High Cholesterol Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Infectious Diseases Chevron Icon
Injuries Chevron Icon
Menopause Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Pelvic Exams Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Stitches Chevron Icon
Well Baby Care Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Ambetter
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Amerihealth
    • Buckeye Community Health Plan
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • QualCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 52 ratings
    Patient Ratings (52)
    5 Star
    (46)
    4 Star
    (5)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Christina Mach, MSN
    About Christina Mach, MSN

    • Family Medicine
    • English
    • Female
    • 1164813770
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    • HELENE FULD SCHOOL OF NURSING
    Undergraduate School

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Jefferson Stratford Hospital
    • Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Christina Mach, MSN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Christina Mach is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Christina Mach has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Christina Mach has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Christina Mach works at Jefferson Health Washington Township Primary Care in Turnersville, NJ. View the full address on Christina Mach’s profile.

    52 patients have reviewed Christina Mach. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Christina Mach.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Christina Mach, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Christina Mach appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.