Christina Martinez, ARNP

Gynecology (Nurse Practitioner)
3.8 (6)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Christina Martinez, ARNP

Christina Martinez, ARNP is a Gynecology Nurse Practitioner in University Place, WA. They graduated from Yale School Of Medicine and is affiliated with St. Joseph Medical Center.

Christina Martinez works at Franciscan Medical Clinic - University Place in University Place, WA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Christina Martinez's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Franciscan Medical Clinic - University Place
    7210 40th St W Ste 320, University Place, WA 98466 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Breast Lump
Family Planning Services
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Breast Lump
Family Planning Services
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)

Breast Lump Chevron Icon
Family Planning Services Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Nutritional Counseling Chevron Icon
Premenstrual Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Vulvodynia Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews

3.8
Average provider rating
Based on 6 ratings
Patient Ratings (6)
5 Star
(4)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(1)
1 Star
(1)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Christina Martinez, ARNP

  • Gynecology (Nurse Practitioner)
  • English
  • Female
  • 1982901989
Education & Certifications

  • Yale School Of Medicine
Hospital Affiliations

  • St. Joseph Medical Center

Frequently Asked Questions

Christina Martinez, ARNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Christina Martinez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Christina Martinez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Christina Martinez works at Franciscan Medical Clinic - University Place in University Place, WA. View the full address on Christina Martinez’s profile.

6 patients have reviewed Christina Martinez. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Christina Martinez.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Christina Martinez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Christina Martinez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

