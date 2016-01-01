Christina Ponzio, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Christina Ponzio is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Christina Ponzio, PA-C
Overview
Christina Ponzio, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Philadelphia, PA.
Christina Ponzio works at
Locations
-
1
Philadelphia Hematology-oncology822 Pine St Ste 2A, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Directions (267) 519-0154Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 7:00pmThursday8:00am - 7:00pmFriday8:00am - 3:00pmSaturday8:00am - 2:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Christina Ponzio?
About Christina Ponzio, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1730513193
Frequently Asked Questions
Christina Ponzio accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Christina Ponzio has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Christina Ponzio works at
Christina Ponzio has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Christina Ponzio.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Christina Ponzio, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Christina Ponzio appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.