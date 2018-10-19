Christine Hibbard, LCPC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Christine Hibbard is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Christine Hibbard, LCPC
Christine Hibbard, LCPC is a Psychotherapist in St Charles, IL. They specialize in Psychotherapy, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Northern Illinois-Doctorate.
Dr. Christine Hibbard1121 E Main St Ste 320, St Charles, IL 60174 Directions (630) 584-0642
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. Hibbard's method of psychology are unlike any other doctor I have been to. She focuses and asks the right questions and together we figure out a plan of action for me to get through a hard point in my life. She even handed me an index card about what steps I needed to take to make a difference. Quality doctors are hard to find with such experience and care. Easy to be reached by email or text and I feel like I am a valued patient. I wouldn't go anywhere else. Thank you
- Psychotherapy
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1013925973
- Tri-City Family Services
- Northern Illinois-Doctorate
Christine Hibbard has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Christine Hibbard accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Christine Hibbard has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Christine Hibbard. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Christine Hibbard.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Christine Hibbard, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Christine Hibbard appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.