Overview of Dr. Christine Isaak, DPT
Dr. Christine Isaak, DPT is a Rehabilitation Specialist in Fargo, ND.
Dr. Isaak works at
Dr. Isaak's Office Locations
Essentia Health-South University Clinic (Fargo)1702 University Dr S, Fargo, ND 58103 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:15pmTuesday8:00am - 5:15pmWednesday8:00am - 5:15pmThursday8:00am - 5:15pmFriday8:00am - 5:15pm
Insurance Accepted
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Isaak?
Christine has been my PT for years...for my injury and after surgeries. She pushes you when you need it, but knows when you need to slow down. I'd never schedule with anyone else.
About Dr. Christine Isaak, DPT
Hospital Affiliations
- Essentia Health-Fargo
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Isaak has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Isaak accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Isaak using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Isaak has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Isaak has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Isaak.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Isaak, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Isaak appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.