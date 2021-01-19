Christine Leith-Shea, CRNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Christine Leith-Shea is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Christine Leith-Shea, CRNP is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Willow Grove, PA.
Womencare Obstetrics and Gynecology2729 Blair Mill Rd Ste C, Willow Grove, PA 19090 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Ambetter
- Amerihealth
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- Capital Blue Cross
- Keystone Health Plan East
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
The best! So helpful and the nicest. The office felt very safe despite covid-19, and everything was very efficient. I would recommend Chris and the office to anyone!
About Christine Leith-Shea, CRNP
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- Female
- 1811980881
Education & Certifications
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Abington Hospital
Christine Leith-Shea has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Christine Leith-Shea accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Christine Leith-Shea has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
318 patients have reviewed Christine Leith-Shea. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Christine Leith-Shea.
