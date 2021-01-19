See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Willow Grove, PA
Christine Leith-Shea, CRNP

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4.6 (318)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Christine Leith-Shea, CRNP

Christine Leith-Shea, CRNP is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Willow Grove, PA. 

Christine Leith-Shea works at Womencare Obstetrics and Gynecology in Willow Grove, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Christine Leith-Shea's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Womencare Obstetrics and Gynecology
    2729 Blair Mill Rd Ste C, Willow Grove, PA 19090 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Colposcopy
Endometrial Biopsy
Gynecologic Disorders
Colposcopy
Endometrial Biopsy
Gynecologic Disorders

Colposcopy Chevron Icon
Endometrial Biopsy Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Disorders Chevron Icon
Intrauterine Device (IUD) Placement Chevron Icon
Menopause Chevron Icon
Nexplanon® Etonogestrel Implant Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Ambetter
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Buckeye Community Health Plan
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • Keystone Health Plan East
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 318 ratings
    Patient Ratings (318)
    5 Star
    (243)
    4 Star
    (43)
    3 Star
    (15)
    2 Star
    (8)
    1 Star
    (9)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Christine Leith-Shea, CRNP

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Gender
    • Female
    NPI Number
    • 1811980881
    Education & Certifications

    Undergraduate School
    • TEMPLE UNIVERSITY
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Jefferson Abington Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Christine Leith-Shea, CRNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Christine Leith-Shea is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Christine Leith-Shea has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Christine Leith-Shea works at Womencare Obstetrics and Gynecology in Willow Grove, PA. View the full address on Christine Leith-Shea’s profile.

    318 patients have reviewed Christine Leith-Shea. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Christine Leith-Shea.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Christine Leith-Shea, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Christine Leith-Shea appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

