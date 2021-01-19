Overview of Christine Leith-Shea, CRNP

Christine Leith-Shea, CRNP is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Willow Grove, PA.



Christine Leith-Shea works at Womencare Obstetrics and Gynecology in Willow Grove, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.