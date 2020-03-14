Christine Smith is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Christine Smith is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Christine Smith
Offers telehealth
Overview of Christine Smith
Christine Smith is a Nurse Practitioner in Annapolis, MD.
Christine Smith works at
Christine Smith's Office Locations
Annapolis Primary Care2002 Medical Pkwy Ste 670, Annapolis, MD 21401 Directions (443) 481-1176
- Aetna
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
I adore Christie. As a fellow NP, I know what good care looks like and she delivers. She's very accessible and has a great bedside manner. She's thorough and efficient. Highly recommend her!
About Christine Smith
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1164746681
Christine Smith has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Christine Smith accepts Aetna and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Christine Smith has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
9 patients have reviewed Christine Smith. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Christine Smith.
