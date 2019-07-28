Dr. Christine Zych, PSY.D is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zych is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christine Zych, PSY.D
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Christine Zych, PSY.D is a Clinical Psychologist in Marshall, MN.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 430 W Main St Ste 1, Marshall, MN 56258 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
I have not seen Christine many times but my experiences with her have been very good ones. She really listens, understands, and cares what her clients say. She is also very honest.
About Dr. Christine Zych, PSY.D
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1003828278
Education & Certifications
- SOUTH DAKOTA STATE UNIVERSITY
