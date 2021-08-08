Christopher Connelly, CH is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Christopher Connelly is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Christopher Connelly, CH
Overview
Christopher Connelly, CH is a Chiropractor in Stone Mountain, GA.
Christopher Connelly works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Village Chiropractic Center2045 Rockbridge Rd Ste 101, Stone Mountain, GA 30087 Directions (770) 469-7330
View All Accepted Carriers
- Ambetter
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Christopher Connelly?
Outstanding Chiropractor who truly cares about people!
About Christopher Connelly, CH
- Chiropractic
- English
- 1508886722
Frequently Asked Questions
Christopher Connelly has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Christopher Connelly works at
10 patients have reviewed Christopher Connelly. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Christopher Connelly.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Christopher Connelly, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Christopher Connelly appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.