Dr. Christopher Cunningham, PSY.D
Dr. Christopher Cunningham, PSY.D is a Clinical Psychologist in Newport, RI.
Seaside Psychological Services LLC117 Bellevue Ave Ste 201D, Newport, RI 02840 Directions (401) 239-6895
- AARP
- Beacon Health Strategies
- Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Rhode Island
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- Medicare
- Neighborhood Health Plan (NHP)
- Optima Health
- Tricare
- Tufts Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1972759975
Dr. Cunningham accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cunningham has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cunningham has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cunningham.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cunningham, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cunningham appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.