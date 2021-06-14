Overview

Dr. Christopher Damato, PSY.D is a Neuropsychologist in New York, NY. They specialize in Neuropsychology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Forest Institute and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian Hudson Valley Hospital and University Hospital at Downstate.



Dr. Damato works at neuropsychnet.com in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.