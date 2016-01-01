Christy Evers, CNM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Christy Evers is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Christy Evers, CNM
Overview of Christy Evers, CNM
Christy Evers, CNM is a Midwife in Lansing, KS. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Overland Park Regional Medical Center.
Christy Evers works at
Christy Evers' Office Locations
Specialists in Womens Care Lansing1004 Progress Dr Ste 120, Lansing, KS 66043 Directions (913) 365-3629Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Specialists in Womens Care - KCK1601 N 98th St Ste 103, Kansas City, KS 66111 Directions (913) 365-3628Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Overland Park Regional Medical Center
Ratings & Reviews
About Christy Evers, CNM
- Midwifery
- English
- 1164083713
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS MEDICAL CENTER
