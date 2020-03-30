See All Counselors in Newtonville, MA
Overview

Cigdem Kilicbetebenner, MA is a Counselor in Newtonville, MA. 

Cigdem Kilicbetebenner works at Healing Day Counseling & Psychotherapy Services in Newtonville, MA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Healing Day Counseling & Psychotherapy Services
    797 Washington St Ste 4, Newtonville, MA 02460 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (617) 820-8895
    Monday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 6:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Adjustment Disorder
Anxiety
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD)
Adjustment Disorder
Anxiety
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD)

Treatment frequency



Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Behavior Modification Chevron Icon
Behavioral Disorders Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Counseling Services Chevron Icon
Couples Therapy Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Family Counseling Chevron Icon
Grief Therapy Chevron Icon
Individual Therapy Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
Relationship Issues Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stress
Substance Abuse Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CeltiCare Health
    • Fallon Community Health Plan
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Massachusetts Group Insurance Commission (GIC)
    • Neighborhood Health Plan (NHP)
    • Optimum HealthCare
    • Tufts Health Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 25 ratings
    Patient Ratings (25)
    5 Star
    (20)
    4 Star
    (5)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Mar 30, 2020
    I have been visiting Cigdem now for ~2 years. Overall, I have found her to be a really good listener, who is not afraid to be direct and challenge her clients. In fact, she challenged me at least 2 times so strongly that she herself had to wonder, 'Did I offend this person so much that they might stop coming?' But, she also knew that I needed those challenges, and she was right! It's how she got me to see myself. Even the little things, like breathing and drinking water, she suggested really helped. (I would have given more than 5 stars, if it were possible....I'm thinking more like ~7-10 out of 5.)
    John Voccio — Mar 30, 2020
    Photo: Cigdem Kilicbetebenner, MA
    About Cigdem Kilicbetebenner, MA

    Specialties
    • Counseling
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Turkish
    NPI Number
    • 1891945945
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Boston Public Health Commission
    Internship

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Cigdem Kilicbetebenner, MA is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Cigdem Kilicbetebenner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Cigdem Kilicbetebenner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Cigdem Kilicbetebenner works at Healing Day Counseling & Psychotherapy Services in Newtonville, MA. View the full address on Cigdem Kilicbetebenner’s profile.

    25 patients have reviewed Cigdem Kilicbetebenner. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Cigdem Kilicbetebenner.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Cigdem Kilicbetebenner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Cigdem Kilicbetebenner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

