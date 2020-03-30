Cigdem Kilicbetebenner, MA is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Cigdem Kilicbetebenner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Cigdem Kilicbetebenner, MA
Overview
Cigdem Kilicbetebenner, MA is a Counselor in Newtonville, MA.
Cigdem Kilicbetebenner works at
Locations
-
1
Healing Day Counseling & Psychotherapy Services797 Washington St Ste 4, Newtonville, MA 02460 Directions (617) 820-8895Monday8:00am - 6:00pmTuesday8:00am - 6:00pmWednesday8:00am - 6:00pmThursday8:00am - 6:00pmFriday8:00am - 6:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CeltiCare Health
- Fallon Community Health Plan
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Massachusetts Group Insurance Commission (GIC)
- Neighborhood Health Plan (NHP)
- Optimum HealthCare
- Tufts Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Cigdem Kilicbetebenner?
I have been visiting Cigdem now for ~2 years. Overall, I have found her to be a really good listener, who is not afraid to be direct and challenge her clients. In fact, she challenged me at least 2 times so strongly that she herself had to wonder, 'Did I offend this person so much that they might stop coming?' But, she also knew that I needed those challenges, and she was right! It's how she got me to see myself. Even the little things, like breathing and drinking water, she suggested really helped. (I would have given more than 5 stars, if it were possible....I'm thinking more like ~7-10 out of 5.)
About Cigdem Kilicbetebenner, MA
- Counseling
- English, Turkish
- 1891945945
Education & Certifications
- Boston Public Health Commission
Frequently Asked Questions
Cigdem Kilicbetebenner accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Cigdem Kilicbetebenner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Cigdem Kilicbetebenner works at
Cigdem Kilicbetebenner speaks Turkish.
25 patients have reviewed Cigdem Kilicbetebenner. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Cigdem Kilicbetebenner.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Cigdem Kilicbetebenner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Cigdem Kilicbetebenner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.