Overview

Dr. Cindi Gayle, PHD is a Counselor in Gainesville, FL. They completed their fellowship with University of Florida College of Medicine

Dr. Gayle works at The FLOAAT Center in Gainesville, FL. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    The FLOAAT Center
    5211 SW 91st Ter Ste F, Gainesville, FL 32608 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (352) 642-6008

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
ADHD Testing Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Adolescent Counseling Chevron Icon
Adolescent Depression Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Anxiety Attack Chevron Icon
Asperger Syndrome Chevron Icon
Autism Spectrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Behavior Modification Chevron Icon
Behavioral Disorders Chevron Icon
Chronic Motor or Vocal Tic Disorders Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Counseling Services Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Individual Therapy Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Pediatric Behavior Disorders Chevron Icon
Pediatric Counseling Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychological Testing Chevron Icon
Relaxation Therapy Chevron Icon
Separation Anxiety Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
Stress Management Chevron Icon
Tourette's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Trichotillomania Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 15 ratings
Patient Ratings (15)
5 Star
(15)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)

About Dr. Cindi Gayle, PHD

  • Counseling
  • English
  • 1386070035
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

  • University of Florida College of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Cindi Gayle, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gayle is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Gayle has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Gayle has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Gayle works at The FLOAAT Center in Gainesville, FL. View the full address on Dr. Gayle’s profile.

15 patients have reviewed Dr. Gayle. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gayle.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gayle, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gayle appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

