Dr. Cindi-Marie Willoughby, PSY.D

Clinical Psychology
5.0 (5)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Cindi-Marie Willoughby, PSY.D is a Clinical Psychologist in Park Ridge, IL. 

Dr. Willoughby works at Willoughby Center for behavioral Health in Park Ridge, IL with other offices in Crystal Lake, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Willoughby Center for behavioral Health
    1440 Renaissance Dr Ste 125, Park Ridge, IL 60068 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (224) 585-3312
  2. 2
    Willoughby Center for behavioral Health
    824 S Main St Ste 201, Crystal Lake, IL 60014 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

ADHD Comorbidity
Adolescent Counseling
Anxiety
ADHD Comorbidity
Adolescent Counseling
Anxiety

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures.
ADHD Comorbidity Chevron Icon
Adolescent Counseling Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Behavior Management Chevron Icon
Bipolar I Disorder Chevron Icon
Bipolar II Disorder Chevron Icon
Borderline Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Counseling Services Chevron Icon
Couples Therapy Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Dialectical Behavior Therapy (DBT) Chevron Icon
Emotional Stress Chevron Icon
Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Generalized Anxiety Disorder Chevron Icon
Grief Therapy Chevron Icon
Group Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Job Stress Chevron Icon
Marital Counseling Chevron Icon
Marital Therapy Chevron Icon
Mood and Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Mood Disorders Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychological Testing Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Social Anxiety Disorder Chevron Icon
Stress Management Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Beacon Health Strategies
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Magellan Health Services
    • Meridian Health Plan
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Cindi-Marie Willoughby, PSY.D

    Specialties
    • Clinical Psychology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1487929345
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Undergraduate School
    • University of Illinois Chicago
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Cindi-Marie Willoughby, PSY.D is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Willoughby is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Willoughby has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Willoughby. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Willoughby.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Willoughby, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Willoughby appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

