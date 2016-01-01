Cindy Bohac is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Cindy Bohac is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Cindy Bohac
Overview
Cindy Bohac is a Dietitian in Naperville, IL.
Cindy Bohac works at
Locations
Edward-Elmhurst Medical Group1331 W 75th St Ste 201, Naperville, IL 60540 Directions (630) 527-3213
Hospital Affiliations
- Edward Hospital - Main Campus
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Cindy Bohac
- Dietetics
- English
- 1033126115
Frequently Asked Questions
Cindy Bohac accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Cindy Bohac has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Cindy Bohac has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Cindy Bohac.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Cindy Bohac, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Cindy Bohac appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.