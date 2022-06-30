See All Counselors in Cherry Hill, NJ
Cindy Dvorin, LPC

Counseling
4.5 (71)
Overview

Cindy Dvorin, LPC is a Counselor in Cherry Hill, NJ. 

Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    1930 Marlton Pike E # Q-2, Cherry Hill, NJ 08003 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (856) 261-3858
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • QualCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 71 ratings
    Patient Ratings (71)
    5 Star
    (60)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (5)
    1 Star
    (5)
    About Cindy Dvorin, LPC

    Specialties
    • Counseling
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1518031046
