See All Nurse Practitioners in Corpus Christi, TX
Cindy Petty Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Cindy Petty

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
3.7 (21)
Call for new patient details

Overview of Cindy Petty

Cindy Petty is a Nurse Practitioner in Corpus Christi, TX. 

Cindy Petty works at Corpus Care Family Medicine in Corpus Christi, TX. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Cindy Petty's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Corpus Care
    4710 Everhart Rd Ste 100, Corpus Christi, TX 78411 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (361) 857-2273
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 21 ratings
    Patient Ratings (21)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Cindy Petty?

    Feb 17, 2018
    Dr. Petty & her staff are very attentive and professional they're always quick to get you in and very knowledgeable on your medical history I have been going to Cindy Petty for 4 years now along with referring her to other family members and friends who simply love this office
    M.M in Corpus,Christi — Feb 17, 2018
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Cindy Petty
    How would you rate your experience with Cindy Petty?
    • Likelihood of recommending Cindy Petty to family and friends

    Cindy Petty's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Cindy Petty

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Cindy Petty.

    About Cindy Petty

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1053479337
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Cindy Petty has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Cindy Petty has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Cindy Petty works at Corpus Care Family Medicine in Corpus Christi, TX. View the full address on Cindy Petty’s profile.

    21 patients have reviewed Cindy Petty. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Cindy Petty.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Cindy Petty, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Cindy Petty appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Cindy Petty?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.