Cindy Vu, NP
Overview of Cindy Vu, NP
Cindy Vu, NP is a Pulmonologist in Santa Cruz, CA.
Cindy Vu works at
Cindy Vu's Office Locations
Dignity Health Medical Group - Dominican1595 Soquel Dr Ste 230, Santa Cruz, CA 95065 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Santa Cruz Pulmonary Medical Group700 Frederick St Ste 203, Santa Cruz, CA 95062 Directions
Dignity Health Medical Group - Dominican1820 41st Ave Ste C, Capitola, CA 95010 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 8:00pmTuesday8:00am - 8:00pmWednesday8:00am - 8:00pmThursday8:00am - 8:00pmFriday8:00am - 8:00pmSaturday8:00am - 8:00pmSunday8:00am - 8:00pm
Insurance Accepted
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Blue Shield of California
- ChoiceCare Network
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Health Net
- HealthSmart
- MultiPlan
- Pacific Health Alliance
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
About Cindy Vu, NP
- Pulmonary Disease
- English, Vietnamese
- Female
- 1083085039
Hospital Affiliations
- Dominican Hospital
