Clara Eickhoff, ARNP

Family Medicine
Accepting new patients

Clara Eickhoff, ARNP is a Family Medicine Specialist in Spanaway, WA. 

Clara Eickhoff works at Franciscan Medical Clinic - Spanaway in Spanaway, WA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Franciscan Medical Clinic - Spanaway
    144 169th St S, Spanaway, WA 98387 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

About Clara Eickhoff, ARNP

Specialties
  • Family Medicine
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1386289239
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Hospital Affiliations

  • St. Clare Hospital

