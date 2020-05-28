Dr. Zengoe has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Clare Zengoe, OD
Overview of Dr. Clare Zengoe, OD
Dr. Clare Zengoe, OD is an Optometrist in Boise, ID.
Dr. Zengoe works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Zengoe's Office Locations
-
1
Dr Clare Zengoe12598 W Fairview Ave Ste 103, Boise, ID 83713 Directions (208) 376-1346
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Zengoe?
My Husband and I have been going to Dr Zengoe for many years. She is an awesome optometrist and knows what she's doing. Very Professional and thorough. We love that they keep their glasses up to date and the newest on the market. Ben the receptionist is very pleasant and always helpful when trying on new frames. We would give them a 10 Star review if we could!
About Dr. Clare Zengoe, OD
- Optometry
- English
- 1528103967
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Zengoe has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Zengoe works at
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Zengoe. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zengoe.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zengoe, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zengoe appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.