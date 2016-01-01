Claudia Cerda accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Claudia Cerda, PSY
Offers telehealth
Overview
Claudia Cerda, PSY is a Clinical Psychologist in Fresno, CA.
Claudia Cerda works at
Locations
Cerda-Sniffin Psychology Group6777 N Willow Ave, Fresno, CA 93710 Directions (559) 440-1004Tuesday12:00pm - 4:00pmWednesday2:30pm - 4:00pmThursday12:00pm - 4:00pmFriday12:00pm - 4:00pm
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Claudia Cerda, PSY
- Clinical Psychology
- English, Spanish
- 1437252400
Frequently Asked Questions
Claudia Cerda has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Claudia Cerda speaks Spanish.
2 patients have reviewed Claudia Cerda. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Claudia Cerda.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Claudia Cerda, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Claudia Cerda appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.