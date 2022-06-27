See All Counselors in Bronx, NY
Claudia Quiroz, LMHC

Counseling
4.7 (21)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Claudia Quiroz, LMHC is a Counselor in Bronx, NY. 

They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    3424 Kingsbridge Ave Frnt 1, Bronx, NY 10463 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 496-1351

    • Aetna
    • Affinity Health Plan
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • AvMed
    • Cigna
    • EmblemHealth
    • Fidelis Care
    • Group Health Incorporated (GHI)
    • Healthfirst
    • HealthPlus of Michigan
    • MagnaCare
    • MetroPlus Health Plan
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 21 ratings
    Patient Ratings (21)
    5 Star
    (18)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Claudia Quiroz, LMHC

    • Counseling
    • English, Spanish
    • 1104901594
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Claudia Quiroz, LMHC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Claudia Quiroz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Claudia Quiroz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    21 patients have reviewed Claudia Quiroz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Claudia Quiroz.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Claudia Quiroz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Claudia Quiroz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.