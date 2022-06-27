Claudia Quiroz, LMHC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Claudia Quiroz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Claudia Quiroz, LMHC
Offers telehealth
Overview
Claudia Quiroz, LMHC is a Counselor in Bronx, NY.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 3424 Kingsbridge Ave Frnt 1, Bronx, NY 10463 Directions (718) 496-1351
Hospital Affiliations
- Metropolitan Hospital Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Affinity Health Plan
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- AvMed
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Fidelis Care
- Group Health Incorporated (GHI)
- Healthfirst
- HealthPlus of Michigan
- MagnaCare
- MetroPlus Health Plan
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Me gustó la amabilidad, empatía y profesionalismo de la doctora Claudia. Muy dedicada a atender y entender al paciente. Recomendada al 100%
About Claudia Quiroz, LMHC
- Counseling
- English, Spanish
- 1104901594
Frequently Asked Questions
Claudia Quiroz accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Claudia Quiroz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Claudia Quiroz speaks Spanish.
21 patients have reviewed Claudia Quiroz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Claudia Quiroz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Claudia Quiroz, there are benefits to both methods.