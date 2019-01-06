Clayton Franke accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Clayton Franke, CHIRMD
Overview
Clayton Franke, CHIRMD is a Chiropractor in Victoria, TX.
Clayton Franke works at
Locations
Victoria Spinal Care Center4002 John Stockbauer Dr Ste A, Victoria, TX 77904 Directions (361) 570-6600
- Aetna
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Actually; I saw him a few years back and he adjusted me. He said you are good and come see me if you need to. I have been good up until recently and will be scheduling again. He does everything he can from the get go. No multiple appts if not needed.
About Clayton Franke, CHIRMD
- Chiropractic
- English
- 1184869711
Frequently Asked Questions
Clayton Franke works at
2 patients have reviewed Clayton Franke. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Clayton Franke.
