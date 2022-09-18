See All Physicians Assistants in Charlotte, NC
Clayton Hall, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
5.0 (3)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Clayton Hall, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Charlotte, NC. 

Clayton Hall works at PAIN MANAGEMENT PROVIDERS in Charlotte, NC. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Hope Wellness Management Pllc
    7005 Wallace Rd Ste 600, Charlotte, NC 28212 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (704) 568-9133

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 3 ratings
Patient Ratings (3)
5 Star
(3)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)

About Clayton Hall, PA-C

Specialties
  • Physician Assistant (PA)
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1295234359
Frequently Asked Questions

Clayton Hall, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Clayton Hall is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Clayton Hall has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

Clayton Hall has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Clayton Hall works at PAIN MANAGEMENT PROVIDERS in Charlotte, NC. View the full address on Clayton Hall’s profile.

3 patients have reviewed Clayton Hall. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Clayton Hall.

