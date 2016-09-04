Overview of Dr. Clayton Rhodes, OD

Dr. Clayton Rhodes, OD is an Optometrist in Hixson, TN. They specialize in Optometry, has 51 years of experience. They graduated from SOUTHERN COLLEGE OF OPTOMETRY.



Dr. Rhodes works at Hixson Eye Care in Hixson, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.