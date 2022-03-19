Clint Nacar has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Clint Nacar
Overview of Clint Nacar
Clint Nacar is a Nurse Practitioner in Anaheim, CA.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Clint Nacar's Office Locations
- 1 1850 S West St, Anaheim, CA 92802 Directions (657) 549-0361
Ratings & Reviews
My visits with Dr. Nacar were nothing short but wonderful. He thoroughly understands all the questions I had in regards to my health and answered them all in a non-judgemental manner. Dr. Nacar listens. Yes, he actually listened to everything I had to say and took all of it into consideration. He displays such a cool and calm mannered approach, its as if I'm simply talking to a friend. When Dr. Nacar offered his medical advice, he did so in such a way that did not make me feel inferior or judged at all. I can tell he really cares about me along with all his other patients. I'm highly grateful to be under the presence and care of such an omniscient doctor!
About Clint Nacar
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1609466259
Frequently Asked Questions
Clint Nacar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Clint Nacar. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Clint Nacar.
