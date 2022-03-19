See All Nurse Practitioners in Anaheim, CA
Clint Nacar

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
4.2 (5)
Call for new patient details

Overview of Clint Nacar

Clint Nacar is a Nurse Practitioner in Anaheim, CA. 

Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Clint Nacar's Office Locations

  1. 1
    1850 S West St, Anaheim, CA 92802 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (657) 549-0361

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

4.2
Average provider rating
Based on 5 ratings
Patient Ratings (5)
5 Star
(4)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
Mar 19, 2022
My visits with Dr. Nacar were nothing short but wonderful. He thoroughly understands all the questions I had in regards to my health and answered them all in a non-judgemental manner. Dr. Nacar listens. Yes, he actually listened to everything I had to say and took all of it into consideration. He displays such a cool and calm mannered approach, its as if I'm simply talking to a friend. When Dr. Nacar offered his medical advice, he did so in such a way that did not make me feel inferior or judged at all. I can tell he really cares about me along with all his other patients. I'm highly grateful to be under the presence and care of such an omniscient doctor!
— Mar 19, 2022
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Clint Nacar
About Clint Nacar

Specialties
  • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1609466259
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Clint Nacar has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

Clint Nacar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

5 patients have reviewed Clint Nacar. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Clint Nacar.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Clint Nacar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Clint Nacar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Primary Care
