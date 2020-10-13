Cody Myrick, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Cody Myrick is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Cody Myrick, PA-C
Cody Myrick, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Winston Salem, NC.
Bethany Medical Center5093 University Pkwy, Winston Salem, NC 27106 Directions (336) 883-0029
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Dr. Myrick made an amazing impression on my first visit and has continued to get better. I was having complications with a surgery that Dr. Myrick didn't even perform, but he sprung to action to correct the surgeon's oversight. He ordered blood work and a CT that saved my life. I am so appreciative for the amount of time he spends focusing on my care and how quickly he responds to my questions despite his heavy case load. The Bethany Medical clinic on Kimel Forest in Winston-Salem has the best staff of any of the branches and has always treated me like family. I'm so grateful for him and everyone who works there.
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1043851801
Cody Myrick accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Cody Myrick has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Cody Myrick. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Cody Myrick.
