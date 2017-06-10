See All Counselors in Larchmont, NY
Colette Lopane, LMHC

Counseling
5.0 (21)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Colette Lopane, LMHC is a Counselor in Larchmont, NY. They graduated from IONA COLLEGE and is affiliated with Montefiore New Rochelle Hospital, New York Westchester Square Medical Center, NewYork-Presbyterian Lawrence Hospital, St. John's Riverside Hospital Dobbs Ferry Pavilion and White Plains Hospital.

Colette Lopane works at New Day Vitality Psychotherapy, Colette Lopane in Larchmont, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    New Day Vitality Mental Health Counseling Pllc
    2005 Palmer Ave, Larchmont, NY 10538 (914) 715-0719

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Montefiore New Rochelle Hospital
  • New York Westchester Square Medical Center
  • NewYork-Presbyterian Lawrence Hospital
  • St. John's Riverside Hospital Dobbs Ferry Pavilion
  • White Plains Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

ADHD and-or ADD
Adolescent Depression
Adult Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD)
ADHD and-or ADD
Adolescent Depression
Adult Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD)

ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adolescent Depression Chevron Icon
Adult Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anxiety
Anxiety Attack Chevron Icon
Bereavement Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Generalized Anxiety Disorder Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
    • Cigna
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • MagnaCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 21 ratings
    Patient Ratings (21)
    5 Star
    (21)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jun 10, 2017
    Excellent therapist !! Aurora was a great touch ! Very helpful and informative!
    Summit, NJ — Jun 10, 2017
    About Colette Lopane, LMHC

    • Counseling
    • English
    • 1447644547
    Education & Certifications

    • IONA COLLEGE
