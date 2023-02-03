Colleen Laskoski, APRN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Colleen Laskoski is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Colleen Laskoski, APRN
Offers telehealth
Overview of Colleen Laskoski, APRN
Colleen Laskoski, APRN is an Urology Specialist in Glastonbury, CT.
Colleen Laskoski works at
Colleen Laskoski's Office Locations
Hartford HealthCare Medical Group330 Western Blvd Fl 2, Glastonbury, CT 06033 Directions (860) 678-5700
Hospital Affiliations
- Hartford Hospital
- Midstate Medical Center
- The Hospital of Central Connecticut at New Britain General Campus
- Windham Hospital
- Coventry Health Care
Ratings & Reviews
Extremely thorough with exam, explanations and available options, very professional
About Colleen Laskoski, APRN
- Urology
- English
- 1689206526
Frequently Asked Questions
Colleen Laskoski has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Colleen Laskoski has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
10 patients have reviewed Colleen Laskoski. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Colleen Laskoski.
