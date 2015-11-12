See All Dermatologists in De Pere, WI
Super Profile

Colleen Van Egeren, PA

Dermatology
4.6 (11)
Accepting new patients
16 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Colleen Van Egeren, PA is a Dermatologist in De Pere, WI. They specialize in Dermatology, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from Rosalind Franklin University of Medicine and Science / Chicago Medical School.

Colleen Van Egeren works at Wisconsin Institute of Plastic Surgery in De Pere, WI with other offices in Appleton, WI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Wisconsin Institute of Plastic Surgery (Dermatology Divison)
    2200 Dickinson Rd Unit 17B, De Pere, WI 54115 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (920) 380-9890
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 1:00pm
  2. 2
    Wisconsin Institute of Plastic Surgery (Dermatology Division)
    2700 E Enterprise Ave Ste A, Appleton, WI 54913 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (920) 221-7738
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acne
Actinic Keratosis
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Atypical Mole Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Melasma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melasma
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Primary Hyperhidrosis Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Vitiligo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vitiligo
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Buckeye Community Health Plan
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Community Health Choice
    • Health Net
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • Wellcare of Georgia
    • Wisconsin Physicians Service

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Colleen Van Egeren, PA

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Years of Experience
    • 16 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1265628507
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Rosalind Franklin University of Medicine and Science / Chicago Medical School
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Colleen Van Egeren, PA is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Colleen Van Egeren is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Colleen Van Egeren has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    11 patients have reviewed Colleen Van Egeren. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Colleen Van Egeren.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Colleen Van Egeren, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Colleen Van Egeren appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

