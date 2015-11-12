Colleen Van Egeren, PA is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Colleen Van Egeren is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Colleen Van Egeren, PA
Offers telehealth
Overview
Colleen Van Egeren, PA is a Dermatologist in De Pere, WI. They specialize in Dermatology, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from Rosalind Franklin University of Medicine and Science / Chicago Medical School.
Colleen Van Egeren works at
Locations
Wisconsin Institute of Plastic Surgery (Dermatology Divison)2200 Dickinson Rd Unit 17B, De Pere, WI 54115 Directions (920) 380-9890Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 1:00pm
Wisconsin Institute of Plastic Surgery (Dermatology Division)2700 E Enterprise Ave Ste A, Appleton, WI 54913 Directions (920) 221-7738Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Community Health Choice
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Peach State Health Plan
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- Wellcare of Georgia
- Wisconsin Physicians Service
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Colleen is wonderful! I recommend her to anyone. Gentle, kind and does a wonderful job.
About Colleen Van Egeren, PA
- Dermatology
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1265628507
Education & Certifications
- Rosalind Franklin University of Medicine and Science / Chicago Medical School
